NSU will begin modified operations March 23

Northwestern State University will operate under modified conditions beginning Monday, March 23.

Most personnel have been directed to work remotely from their homes as the university, along with sister schools in the University of Louisiana System, implement increased preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Every day continues to be eventful for campuses across the state,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio in an email to faculty and staff. “We anticipate still more adjustments as the situation with the coronavirus continues to evolve. I am confident our Northwestern State family will continue to respond proactively to whatever conditions we face.”

Health services, housing, food services and the counseling office will remain open to serve students that remain on campus.

Spring Commencement, scheduled for May 8, is canceled. Plans are being considered to give graduates an option of a late summer commencement program or an invitation to participate in Fall commencement in December 2020.

Online and alternative course delivery that began March 19 will continue through the end of the semester with the exception of spring break, which is scheduled for March 23-27. NSU libraries will close at noon Friday, March 20 and remain closed until further notice. Students and faculty will continue to have access to the library online catalog, which includes eBooks and journal articles. Students and faculty can access these resources from any computer with NSU student login. Library staff may be accessed through their NSU email.

“I continue to be inspired by how our faculty, staff and students are adapting to the new normal,” Maggio said, offering encouragement to faculty and staff transitioning to online classes and adapting student services.

The university will continue to update the COVID-19 website where a questions/concerns link has been added.

