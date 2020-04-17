NSU will extend deadlines for graduate students

Northwestern State University is extending some deadlines for graduate programs that still require the submission of the GRE.

For graduate students interested counseling, health and human performance, homeland security, student affairs in higher education (allows a provisional semester) and psychology, the Graduate School will extend the deadline for submission of scores to Dec. 1. These students will be admitted as provisional admits, according to Dr. Greg Handel, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of the Graduate School.

Handel also said the provisionally admitted students will be eligible for appointments as graduate assistants on recommendation of program faculty.

Last fall, NSU created alternative pathways to the GRE for admission to some of its graduate programs.

“The NSU Graduate School already has programs that do not require the GRE and offer alternative pathways to admission,” Handel said. Programs that require alternative pathways for admission include art, English, radiologic sciences, nursing (when the student has a GPA of 2.5 or higher), adult learning and development, music, Master of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching and Education Specialist degrees. Alternative pathways vary by program, but include portfolios, as well as either a statement of purpose, writing sample, resume or special licensure or the Praxis for the Master of Arts in Teaching.

“Understanding that everyone’s situation has been affected by COVID-19, the administration at Northwestern State is doing everything we can to help and accommodate students,” Handel said. “We are here to assist in any way that we can to help solve problems to keep students on track and moving forward.”

Information on Northwestern State’s graduate programs is available by visiting www.nsulaledu/academics and exploring options available within each discipline.

For more details email the Graduate School at grad_school@nsula.edu

