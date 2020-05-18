NSU's Phi Beta Delta wins Outstanding Chapter Award

Northwestern State University’s Eta Mu chapter of Phi Beta Delta, the honor society for international scholars, is the 2020 recipient of the Eileen M. Evans Outstanding Chapter Award.

The award is for outstanding service to Phi Beta Delta, significant chapter growth and development and exemplar programming to promote international education.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the organization’s virtual conference that took place May 14 -15 and included presentations by several NSU faculty.

Dr. Sharon Joy, NSU’s chapter coordinator, was installed as Phi Beta Delta president-elect.

NSU faculty presenters were Dr. Jason Powell, Dr. Sarah Wright and Dr. Begoña Perez-Mira, who discussed “A Micro-Study Abroad Experiential Learning Activity in Spain,” Dr. Benjamin Forkner on “Building Cross-Cultural Awareness in an Immersion Setting,” Joy on “The Impact of the Current Coronavirus Pandemic on International Education,” Dr. Weiwen Liao, Dr. Elizabeth Prejean and Dr. Carmella Parker on “Highlighting an Agile Process in Developing an International Exchange and Dual Defree Program” and Dr. Marcia Hardy on “Innovative International Parnerships: Eramus + Grant for Teaching.” Joy also moderated one session on study-abroad.

NSU’s Eta Mu chapter will host next year’s 35th annual Phi Beta Delta international conference in Natchitoches May 21-22, 2021.

