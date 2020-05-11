NWS hosting virtual Skywarn Spotter classes for weather enthusiasts

The National Weather service office in Shreveport is hosting two vitrual Skywarn Spotter training sessions over the Internet in the next couple of weeks. The course is designed to teach beginner weather enthusiasts how to identify severe weather and how to report it to the NWS office.

The first session is Thursday, May 14 at 6 PM. Another session will be held on Wednesdaym, May 20 at 10 AM. The course is free, and participants will get an official Skywarn Spotter certificate.

Register for the May 14 session here.

Register for the May 20 session : here

