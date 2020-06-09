NYC police officer charged with violently shoving protester

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer is facing criminal charges after he was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a recent protest over the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn prosecutors on Tuesday charged Officer Vincent D’Andraia with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing in the May 29 incident that sent protester Dounya Zayer to the hospital, causing what she said were a concussion and a seizure after hitting her head on the pavement.

A message seeking comment was left with D’Andraia’s union.

It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

The police department suspended the 28-year-old officer last week without pay. He had been assigned to Brooklyn’s 73rd Precinct.

