Natchez woman accused of lying about coronavirus exposure to skip work

A Natchez woman has been accused of lying about exposure to the coronavirus to get an excuse to stay home from work.

On March 23, the Natchitoches Police Department says they were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center concerning this individual.

On March 24, NPD says they made contact with Elisha Johnson, 24, in reference to her complaint of possible exposure. NPD says Johnson told them that she was notified by her supervisor on March 20 that two of her co-workers had tested positive for the coronavirus and that she needed to notify the hospital. While at the hospital, NPD says she told the health care providers about her exposure and asked if she could get a 30-day excuse note to stay home from work. The health care providers told her of the self-quarantine guidelines that were made by the Center for Disease Control but she told them she was expected to be at work on Monday.

On March 21, NPD says Johnson returned to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus but she told medical personnel that she had not been exposed to anyone with the virus.

According to NPD, the false claim caused Johnson’s doctor and several health care providers to be placed under quarantine and unable to help any other patients.

Johnson was placed under arrest for criminal mischief.

