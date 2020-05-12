Natchitoches Farmers Market returns this Saturday

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public on Saturday, May 16, the Natchitoches Farmers Market will return for its first market of the season from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on the Downtown Riverbank.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City will be implementing the following rules to ensure a safe market experience for all those attending. Until further notice, masks are required for all attendees, pets will not be allowed to attend the market, and we will not be having our Kids Club.

We ask attendees to please practice social distancing and comply with the standards set forth in keeping the recommended 6 feet between persons while attending the market.

We are excited to bring the Farmers Market back as we begin Phase 1 of reopening according to the White House guidelines. The future markets depend on all of us and together we can make this happen.

For more information, please contact the Farmers Market Coordinator at (318) 238-4211.

