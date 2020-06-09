Natchitoches Parish COVID-19 testing

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) along with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) have identified additional sites in Natchitoches Parish to conduct COVID-19 testing start June 15– July 10.

New sites added are:

1. Lakeview High School, 7305 Hwy 9, Campti, LA 71411 (Wednesday, June 10, 2020

2. Parkway Cinema, 1011 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches, LA (Thursday, June 11, 2020)

3. Cloutierville Elementary 155 School House Road, Cloutierville, LA 71416 (Friday, June 12, 2020)

COVID-19 tests are free to the public and will be administered at the testing sites listed below from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. each day. The only criteria to be tested is the participant must be 18 years of age or older and be able to present a valid ID.

