Natchitoches Parish curfew begins April 7

In the interest of public safety and health in conjunction with Governor John Bel Edwards Stay-at-Home Order, a mandatory curfew order for Natchitoches Parish will be in effect beginning April 7, starting at 10:00 pm until 5:00 am.

The curfew order will remain in effect until the order is rescinded.

The order is based on a cooperative agreement and study by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, Sheriff Elect Stuart Wright, Parish President John Richmond, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey, Chief of Police Mickey Dove, and State Senator Louie Berard.

Sheriff Victor Jones says, "We believe the curfew will stop some of the non-essential traveling and gatherings to assist us in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana and Natchitoches Parish."

All pedestrian and vehicle movement will cease at 10:00 pm until 5:00 am, unless for law enforcement, emergency medical services, utility services or a private person traveling to or from their employment deemed essential by Governor Edwards.

A gathering of more than 10 people is prohibited.

Officials believe enacting this curfew it will help stop the spread of the virus.

Deputies and Natchitoches Police will be looking for curfew violations.

A first offense curfew violation carries a $500 fine or 6 months in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 KALB and NPSO. All rights reserved.