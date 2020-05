According to the Natchitoches Parish Journal, the parish-wide curfew will expire on May 15 at 5 a.m.

Parish President John Richmond, Mayor Lee Posey of the City of Natchitoches, Sheriff Victor Jones, Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright, City of Natchitoches Chief of Police Mickey Dove, and District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington have all agreed on lifting the curfew.

Read the original story here: Natchitoches Parish Journal

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.