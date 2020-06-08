Natchitoches Parish inmate escaped Monday, caught shortly after

A Natchitoches Parish Detention Center DOC inmate escaped Monday morning but was quickly apprehended shortly after.

Johnny Martin, 42, was discovered to be missing from the facility around 5:39 a.m.

Martin escaped by breaching a fence in his work area, according to Major Roger Henson.

NPD learned of a carjacking around 5:53 a.m. in the parking lot of a local business nearby. It was discovered that Martin stole a blue 2006 Honda CRV to aid in his escape.

NPSO detectives were able to positively identify Martin as the suspect involved in the carjacking through video evidence.

Detectives believed Martin was attempting to travel south and intelligence gathered confirmed that information.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit were summoned to assist in the investigation.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., law enforcement agencies in Rapides Parish captured Martin in the Pineville area after a brief pursuit.

There were no injuries.

Martin will be booked into the Rapides Parish Jail and transferred back to face additional felony charges of simple escape, carjacking, etc. in Natchitoches Parish.

Martin had ties to Ferriday, Rapides and Concordia Parishes. He was serving a 20-year DOC sentence for forcible rape and second degree kidnapping. He was scheduled for release in 2023 and served as a trustee inside the corrections facility.

