Natchitoches Parish woman dies in weekend crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Natchitoches Parish resident.

It happened on Louisiana Highway 9 in Campti just before 7:00 P.M. Sunday. Nancy Gallien, 73, died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Gallien lost control of a her vehicle. The 2005 Chevrolet passenger car left the highway and hit a creek embankment.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

