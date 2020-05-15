Natchitoches man arrested for shooting near Dean Street’s Ross Williams Park

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a suspect for shooting an assault-style rifle near Dean Street’s Ross Williams Park.

On May 14, around 11:11 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Dean Street in reference to residents hearing several gunshots in the area. As officers arrived to Dean Street, they were notified by a witness that Derek Tatum, 19, was walking around earlier in the area with an assault-style rifle. Officers were able to locate Tatum and the weapon hidden in bushes near the park.

Tatum was placed under arrest and was charged with discharging a firearm within the City Limits of Natchitoches.

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to thank its citizens for helping keep their communities safe. It is through strong police community relations like this that can make all of our neighborhoods safe and quiet.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

