Natchitoches Police investigate homicide at Motel 6

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night at Motel 6.

On May 31, 2020, around 10:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to 7624 Highway 3110 (Motel 6) in reference to gunshots being fired in the area.

While officers were responding to Motel 6, they were notified that Eddie Varice Jr., 34, of Natchitoches, was at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds. Officers at the hospital were able to learn that Eddie Varice Jr. and another individual were sitting in their vehicle at Motel 6 when an unknown person began to shoot at them.

Eddie Varice Jr. was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

