Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on July Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon on July Street near Dean Street.

On April 26, 2020, around 7:00 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 800 block of July Street in reference to hearing gunshots in the area. As officers arrived to July Street they were notified by witnesses that two vehicles began to exchange gunfire with several individuals in front of a residence. After a search of the area officers were able to locate the two vehicles involved in the shooting parked at a residence on Jordan Street.

Officers arrested Donnie Mitchell, 26, and Damarrius Manning, 25, the occupants of the two vehicles, and charged them with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Dangelo Brimsey, 21, and a 17-year-old suspect, the individuals in front of the residence on July Street, for aggravated assault with a firearm.

If you have seen Dangelo Brimsey please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3858. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Dangelo Brimsey is considered to be armed and dangerous. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Anonymous Tips by Smartphone:

You may also provide tips that will be anonymous via the TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from out the Police Protection page. Check it out: http://www.tipsubmit.com/

