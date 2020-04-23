Natchitoches distributes masks to combat spread of COVID-19

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that on Friday, April 24, face masks will be distributed at the Natchitoches Events Center located at 750 Second Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security received a supply of face masks from the Hanes clothing company and has reached out to municipalities throughout the parish to distribute the masks to the general public in their area.

Due to the limited supply, each person will be limited to two facemasks. Staff members will be on-site to direct individuals through this process. Individuals should pull through the circle drive at the front of the Events Center and wait to be approached by a staff member. Please note individuals should not exit their vehicles during this process.

Face masks are for your protection to be used when going out in public and coming in contact with other people, but most importantly for those individuals with underlying conditions.

For more information, please contact the Mayor’s office at (318) 352-2772.

