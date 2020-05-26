Natchitoches man arrested for second degree murder

The Natchitoches Police Department says a suspect turned himself in following a homicide investigation.

Onterio Pier surrendered on May 25 and was charged with second degree murder.

NPD said on May 24, officers found a victim, identified as Latrice Thomas, 28, on Jackson Drive, suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Pier was determined to be the suspect and was found driving away from the area. Officers attempted to stop his vehicle but he crashed on Harry Drive. Pier then fled on foot into a wooded area.

After his surrender the next day, he was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

