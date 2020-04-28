Natchitoches man charged with possession of cocaine

A Natchitoches man has been charged for the possession of cocaine, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPSO says on April 24 they pulled over Brian Keith Lynch, 41, in the Hagewood area on Hwy 6 West for a traffic violation. NPSO says while speaking with Lynch, they smelled and observed items in plain view commonly associated with the manufacturing of illegal drugs.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, NPSO says they discovered nine bags of suspected powder cocaine weighing approximately 3.6 ounces, two bags containing approximately 26.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a weighing scale, baking soda, packaging materials, and containers commonly used to manufacture crack cocaine. The seized evidence has a potential street value of approximately $13,000.



Source: NPSO

NPSO also searched Lynch and say they found two bundles of cash amounting to $3,813 and a bag containing approximately three grams of suspected marijuana.

Lynch was placed under arrest and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second or subsequent narcotics offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and traffic offenses.

After executing a search warrant at an apartment where Lynch was staying, authorities say they discovered evidence linking Lynch to the manufacturing of crack cocaine.

NPSO believes the illegal narcotics were intended for distribution within the parish.

Lynch was released on a $50,000 appearance bond.

The investigation is currently continuing by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task.

Copyright 2020 NPSO and KALB. All rights reserved.