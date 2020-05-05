Natchitoches man killed in single vehicle crash

A Natchitoches man has passed away following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 494 last Sunday night.

Wesley A. Rollo, 19, was traveling westbound on Hwy 494 when he lost control, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a culvert. The vehicle overturned causing Rollo to be ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Rollo sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

