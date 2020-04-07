Natchitoches mayor announces city updates during COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Lee Posey has announced to Natchitoches citizens of a few updates with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Natchitoches Parish has 24 confirmed positive cases and has conducted 15 state tests and 163 commercial tests. While the number of positive cases has increased, this was expected as testing became more available in our area after implementation of the drive thru testing site.

The drive thru testing site is still operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Central Louisiana Technical College Campus located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass in Natchitoches. If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, you are strongly encouraged you to visit the testing site and complete the screening process to further protect yourself and the spread of COVID-19 in our area.

In addition, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending wearing a mask or face covering when going out in public or in a setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores and pharmacies. This measure is being recommended as a means to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and may not know it from transmitting it to others. It should be noted this recommendation does not include N-95 masks that are in short supply and should be reserved for health care workers and first responders.

In the interest of public safety and health in conjunction with Governor John Bel Edwards Stay-at-Home Order, a mandatory curfew order for Natchitoches Parish will be in effect beginning tonight April 7, starting at 10:00 pm until 5:00 am. The curfew order will remain in effect until the order is rescinded. As we approach Easter weekend and the traditions we look forward to each year, please limit your outings and contact with individuals as we continue to work towards flattening the curve of COVID-19.

Lastly, Governor Edwards has implemented “Lunch-Fasting Before God on Tuesday” where he, along with Legislators, Members of Congress, Mayors and other State and Local Officials are fasting weekly on Tuesdays at noon for the next four weeks.

Copyright 2020 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.