Natchitoches mayor to address community on coronavirus

The mayor of Natchitoches plans to give a community update regarding the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus, Tuesday, March 10. Mayor Lee Posey plans to speak at 11:00 a.m. in the Listach Conference Room at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

This comes after the first presumptive case under investigation in Jefferson Parish.

According to a news release, "Mayor Posey believes it would be beneficial to inform the citizens, employers, and local officials of our community what to expect in the event the virus does spread to our area as well as what precautionary measures should be followed."

