Natchitoches nominated in USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards

A panel of experts and US TODAY 10Best editors have chosen Natchitoches as a nominee for their 2020 Readers' Choice award for the Best Historic Small Town category.

Other nominees include Abilene, KS; Astoria, OR; Beaufort, SC; Berkley Springs, WV; Bisbee, AZ; Cape May, NJ; Cedar Key, FL; Clarksdale, MS; Concord, MA; Essex, CT; Granbury, TX; Lahaina, HI; Leadville, CO; Mackinac Island, MI; Natchitoches, LA; St Augustine, FL; Ste. Genevieve, MO; Valparaiso, IN; Virginia City, NV; and Williamsburg, VA.

Voting for the category opens June 1 and remains open through June 29. Vote(s) may be submitted by individuals who are at least 18 years old by clicking here.

Residents of a European Union member state and individuals accessing the voting website from the European Union are not eligible to submit votes. Each 28 day voting period will commence at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and end at 11:59 a.m. Eastern Time. Limit one (1) vote per person, per category, per day. At the end of each monthly voting period, the 10Best Readers' Choice winner will be posted on www.10best.com/awards/.

“We are proud to be recognized with a nomination for Best Historic Small Town,” said Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Arlene Gould. “We have been the destination of travelers for more than 300 years and plan to continue that legacy for many, many more.”

Natchitoches is no stranger to the 10Best awards as the town was selected as Best Southern Small Town in 2015 by 10Best.

The 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category's 20 nominees. After 4 weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day at noon. On the Friday after voting ends, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

While the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest lives on 10Best.com - a standalone travel media site - it is promoted across USA TODAY Travel Media Group's digital and mobile products, as well as via social media. Nominees are also announced and/or promoted across relevant USA TODAY departments, and through Gannett media outlets.

Copyright 2020 Natchitoches Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. All rights reserved.