Natchitoches police investigating homicide

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Wednesday night on Martin Luther King Drive.

On March 11, 2020 around 10:07 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in reference to hearing gunshots in the area. While officers were responding to the area the Natchitoches Police Department received a phone call that an individual had been shot. Upon officers arrival they located Johneisha Murphy (B/F, 28 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) suffering from several gunshot wounds. Johneisha Murphy was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or an emergency please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

