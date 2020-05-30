Natchitoches woman dies in early morning crash Saturday

A Natchitoches woman is dead after a crash early Saturday morning that injured four others.

State Police said Kadredra Carpenter, 23, died as a result of the crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 146 on Interstate 49.

Troopers said an SUV driven by Eric Hudson, 22, of Natchitoches, was traveling south on I-49 when the vehicle left the highway and entered a ditch. Hudson over-corrected his steering, which caused the SUV to roll over, they said. During the roll-over, Carpenter was ejected from the vehicle and was fatally injured.

Hudson and three other passengers in the vehicle, who were all unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

Troopers obtained a toxicology sample, which has been submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

