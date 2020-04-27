National Guard's YCP program adjusting to the pandemic

The Louisiana National Guard's Youth Challenge Program (YCP) is one of many programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YCP finds alternative teaching methods for cadets. | Source: KALB

The YCP program emphasizes education and discipline. During the first five months of the program, cadets are a part of the Residential Phase; where they live on post, attend class, and receive individual counseling.

However, underneath the "Stay at Home" order cadets are not allowed to participate in those activities, but they are finding alternative ways to learn using the internet and FaceTime.

"We're still working with the restrictions," Maryann Stewart, a counselor with YCP at Camp Beauregard said. "We are wanting our cadets back [but] we're working with individual plans for each of our cadets and hoping that we will see them soon."

Officials with the program say they do not know when cadets will be allowed to return.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.