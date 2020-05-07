National Password Day: How to make your accounts safer

National Password Day is Thursday, and it’s as good of a time as any to change your password to something hackers will have a hard time figuring out.

You should also change your password if you use one of the most popular passwords of 2020, according to SplashData.

123456

123456789

qwerty

password

1234567

12345678

12345

iloveyou

111111

123123

Other common passwords include:

Nothing

Secret

Password1

Admin

National Password Day was established in 2013 as a way to raise awareness of the need for good password security. Nowadays, we have passwords that give us access to everyday life such as banking, work, personal communication and online shopping. If we forget a password or get locked out of an account, it has the ability to impact our daily routines.

Here are some tips to create a more secure password and account:

Use a combination of letters, numbers and symbols.

Combine three random but memorable words.

Avoid anything easy to guess such as your name, favorite sports team or your high school mascot.

Don’t reuse passwords for separate accounts.

Use multi-factor Authentication.

Use a password strength analyzer.

Use a password manager such as LastPass or 1Password.

Don’t store your passwords using simple text.

