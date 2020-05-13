National Stroke Awareness Month: Rapides Regional discusses strokes

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

When it comes to having a stroke, every second counts. According to medical professionals, nearly two million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When referring to a stroke, there are two things doctors at Rapides Regional Medical Center typically see.

Stroke Coordinator Cynthia Cimini told KALB strokes can either be caused by a clot in the artery of the brain or an artery burst.

Medical professionals use the acronym 'FAST' to describe stroke patients. The 'F' stands for facial drooping, 'A' stands for arm weakness, 'S' for slurred speech or trouble speaking and 'T' for time.

The quicker you can get to the hospital, the better.

At Rapides, professionals are seeing a 25 to 30 percent decrease in the arrival of acute stroke patients.

These acute patients are the ones who arrive in time to receive a clot-busting drug or the removal of a clot.

Cimini recommends calling 911 as soon as possible so a team can be ready to treat you the second you arrive.

“Calling 911 as soon as stroke signs are noticed is important to help reduce disability and improve outcomes," said Cimini. 'Rapides Regional Medical Center is a primary stroke center and our stroke teams are safely providing emergency care on arrival for our stroke patients in record time to preserve brain cells.”

Nationally, hospitals are seeing a decrease in stroke cases, up to 50% in some parts of the U.S.

Here at home, Rapides is seeing the same amount of stroke patients.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of long-term disability.

