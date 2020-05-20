National Weather Service confirms a tornado in Allen parish from the severe weather event on Sunday

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed a tornado in Allen parish from the severe weather event on Sunday, 5/17.

On Monday night, May 18th a Public Information Statement from the National Weather Service out of Lake Charles, Louisiana was issued. They have determined a tornado impacted portions of Allen parish in southern Central Louisiana.

The Oakdale and Oberlin tornado began around 5:41 p.m. Sunday evening about 5 miles southwest of Oakdale in Allen parish and ended around 5:49 p.m. Sunday evening about 7 miles south of Oakdale in Allen parish.

This tornado had an EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 100 mph, a path width of 25 yards and a path length of 4.3 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries in Allen parish from this particular tornado.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles, Louisiana also confirmed another tornado from the severe weather event on Sunday, 5/17 just outside of St. Landry parish in Acadia parish.

The Richard and Church Point tornado began around 8:34 p.m. Sunday evening about 5 miles northwest of Church Point in Acadia parish and ended around 8:41 p.m. Sunday evening about 1 mile northwest of Church Point in Acadia parish.

This tornado had an EF-3 rating with estimated peak winds of 150 mph, a path width of 100 yards and a path length of 4.0 miles.

Unfortunately, there was 1 fatality and 9 injuries from this particular tornado in Acadia parish.

This is preliminary information and could change pending a final review from the NWS.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.