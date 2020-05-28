National Weather Service confirms a waterspout in Sabine Parish from the severe weather event on Memorial Day Monday

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana has confirmed a waterspout in Sabine parish from the severe weather event on Monday, 5/25.

On Wednesday night, May 27th a Public Information Statement from the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana was issued. They have determined a waterspout impacted portions of Sabine parish in northwestern Central Louisiana.

The Toledo Bend waterspout began around 6:12 p.m. Monday evening about 10 miles west-southwest of Zwolle in Sabine parish and ended around 6:18 p.m. Monday evening about 9 miles west-southwest of Zwolle in Sabine parish.

This waterspout had an ef-unknown rating, a path width of 40 yards and a path length of 2.28 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries in Sabine parish from this particular waterspout. No damage was noted on either side of the lake. The start and end times are based on radar.

This is preliminary information and could change pending a final review from the NWS.

