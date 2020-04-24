National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes across Central Louisiana from the severe weather event on Wednesday

The National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes from the severe weather event on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi issued a Public Information Statement on Friday evening confirming an EF-1 tornado from the severe weather event on April 22-23, 2020 in Northeastern Central Louisiana.

The Red River Acme tornado began around 10:06 p.m. Wednesday night about nine miles northeast of Marksville in Catahoula Parish and ended around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday night about 15 miles north-northeast of Bordelonville in Concordia Parish.

This tornado had an EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, a path width of 995 yards and a path length of 10.37 miles.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities and no injuries in Catahoula and Concordia Parishes from this particular tornado.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana issued a Public Information Statement on Friday evening confirming multiple tornadoes from the severe weather event on April 22-23, 2020 across Central Louisiana. Here are them below.

The Jasper, Texas to Rosepine, Louisiana tornado began around 7:28 p.m. Wednesday evening about six miles east of Jasper in Jasper County, Texas and ended around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday evening about four miles north of Rosepine in Vernon Parish.

This tornado had an EF-2 rating with estimated peak winds of 130 mph, a path width of 600 yards and a path length of 37 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries with this tornado.

The Elmer tornado began around 9:09 p.m. Wednesday evening in Elmer and ended around 9:27 p.m. Wednesday evening about eight miles northeast of Elmer in Rapides Parish.

This tornado had an EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, a path width of 500 yards and a path length of 8.7 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries.

The Woodworth to Latanier tornado began around 9:26 p.m. Wednesday evening about three miles east-northeast of Woodworth and ended around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday evening about three miles east-southeast of Latanier in Rapides Parish.

This tornado had an EF-2 rating with estimated peak winds of 130 mph, a path width of 550 yards and a path length of 9.1 miles.

The tornado resulted in one fatality.

The Ruby tornado began around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday evening about two miles north-northwest of Ruby and ended around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday evening about two miles north-northeast of Ruby in Rapides Parish.

This tornado had an EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, a path width of 200 yards and a path length of 1.4 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries.

The Bunkie tornado began around 1:08 a.m. Wednesday night about four miles west of Bunkie and ended around 1:14 a.m. Wednesday night about one mile northwest of Bunkie in Avoyelles Parish.

This tornado had an EF-2 rating with estimated peak winds of 115 mph, a path width of 100 yards and a path length of 3.6 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries.

The Evergreen tornado began around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday night about one mile north-northeast of Evergreen and ended around 1:23 a.m. Wednesday night about two miles northeast of Evergreen in Avoyelles Parish.

This tornado had an EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, a path width of 100 yards and a path length of 1.1 miles.

There were no fatalities and no injuries.

This is preliminary information and could change pending a final review from the NWS.

