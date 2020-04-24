NWS confirms tornado for Northeastern Central Louisiana on Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi issued a Public Information Statement on Friday evening confirming an EF-1 tornado from the severe weather event on April 22-23, 2020 in Northeastern Central Louisiana.

The tornado began around 10:06 p.m. Wednesday night about nine miles northeast of Marksville in Catahoula Parish and ended around 10:25 p.m. about 15 miles north-northeast of Bordelonville in Concordia Parish.

This tornado had an EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, a path width of 995 yards and a path length of 10.37 miles.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities and no injuries in Catahoula and Concordia Parishes from this particular tornado.

This is preliminary information and could change pending a final review from the NWS.

We are still waiting on other statements from the NWS regarding other tornado reports from Wednesday night.

