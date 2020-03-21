La. National Guard assists Jefferson testing site, now open to public

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has activated over 388 Soldiers and Airmen so far, not to include full-time Guardsmen, to assist with the COVID-19 response, March 21. The number of Guardsmen activated and equipment utilized is anticipated to increase until the situation is stabilized.

Nearly 400 soldiers and airmen head to Jefferson Parish to help with COVID-19 testing. | Louisiana National Guard

Drive-through sites opened this morning at the Alario Center in Jefferson Parish to test first responders and health care workers and is now open to all patients who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. More than 100 Soldiers and Airmen are stationed at three sites in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes to assist local agencies with testing and traffic control support.

Louisiana is the first state in the U.S. to complete the plan on how to implement the drive-through testing sites and then put them into action, according to Joe Valiente, Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department director

“As one of three pilot sites in the region, the collaboration that we have seen with the Louisiana National Guard, our volunteer fire services, emergency operations center, parish and state has been an incredible endeavor,” said Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish president. “It’s these kind of across-the-board collaborations, like you’ve never seen before, that are going to help us minimize the spread of this virus in our community.”

