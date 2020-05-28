Necco Wafers are returning! Here’s where you can buy the classic candy

You will soon see Necco Wafers on store shelves again after a two-year absence.

Parent company Spangler Candy announced it will begin distributing the candy to stores across the country in the summer.

Participating retailers include Cracker Barrel, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. You can see a full list of stores where you can buy Necco Wafers here.

Major drug stores will have the candy in June while other retailers will have them in July.

Necco Wafers were introduced in 1847 and became very popular throughout the 20th century. Spangler said the product was widely eaten by World War II soldiers because it was portable and didn’t melt while being shipped.

Spangler purchased Necco Wafers in 2018, months after the parent company Necco filed for bankruptcy. Spangler also purchased Necco’s Sweethearts and Canada Mints.

The company brought Sweethearts back in limited quantities earlier this year.

