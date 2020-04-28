Neighbors helping neighbors in Vernon Parish after two tornadoes

Two tornadoes ripped through Vernon Parish in one week, sending residents living along West Hawthorne Road into a rebuilding process. However, despite the misfortune, residents in the area are still finding a reason to be thankful.

The rebuilding process continues in Leesville, and residents are not picking up the pieces by themselves.| Source: KALB

"We had trees on [top of] our house," Kristina Horton, a West Hawthorne Road resident explained. "All of our trees except for two are gone and our roof is toast."

Horton described the sight many residents on Hawthorne Road woke up to Monday, April 20. The destruction caused an EF-1 tornado that hit Sunday evening, April 19.

The destruction so, bad some residents who've lived in the area for nearly 20 years couldn't even recognize their front yard. Nevertheless, residents would not have to deal with picking up the pieces on their own.

"I don't even know how they knew where to come," Horton said. "There were people from high school. It was like a high school reunion. People just showed up with their chainsaws and tractors."

A true example of southern hospitality on another, as people from across the state, traveled miles just to help someone in need.

"We didn't make any phone calls," Charlotte Hooks, another West Hawthorne Road resident said. "So many people showed up and showed us, love. It just proves to us that there are good people in this world."

For those good people who helped out the neighborhood, residents living on West Hawthorne Road had a special message.

"You're going to make me cry," Horton said while fighting back tears. "I want to say, 'thank you' because there is no way we could've done all of this by ourselves."

"We're very thankful," Hooks said happily.

Both Horton and Hooks say the "thank you's" will never be enough to express their full gratitude, but that's best they have to give right now.

