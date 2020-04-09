Netflix bringing ‘Tiger King’ back for 1 more episode

Good news all you cool cats and kittens: more “Tiger King” is on the way.

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic, is an American incarcerated criminal and former zoo operator. | Source: Netflix via MGN

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docuseries for one more episode with a special host, comedian Joel McHale.

The eighth episode of the show, titled "The Tiger King and I," will start streaming on April 12.

The aftershow-style episode will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

If you're a fan of the show (or its viral memes) those names are all very familiar.

Nielsen says the series garnered 34 million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the U.S. alone.

