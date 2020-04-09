New COVID-19 cases reported by LSU, officials report

Louisiana State University (LSU) reported multiple individuals linked to the university tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say the first person who tested positive was a grad student who worked on-campus. Others who worked in the same office as the grad student were told to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The student did not live on campus and has not been on campus since March 7, the university confirmed. The student’s classes were all online.

In the following days, the university began tracking the number of cases linked to the university which you can also track by clicking the link here.

