New LDH data shows COVID-19 cases decreasing in Cenla parishes

Along with the changes to the stay at home order, Governor Edwards is also releasing some new data from the Louisiana Department of Health, on how different parts of the state are doing with COVID-19.

The new data shows that over the last 14 days region six- which includes Cenla parishes- has improved. Central Louisiana parishes have had a 'sustained decline' of COVID cases and hospitalizations. Other areas showing decreases like Cenla are the areas surrounding New Orleans, Shreveport, and Lake Charles. Some parts of the state including the parishes in and around Monroe, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge are continuing to show increases in the number of COVID cases.

