New LSU tech program partnership offers coding, cyber security trade courses as demand for tech jobs rise in Louisiana

As the economy begins to reopen, businesses everywhere put out help wanted signs. One industry that could really use you on the staff is the technology world.

LSU partners with a short, fully online tech program to help you secure those jobs.

“Almost everybody everywhere is hiring people in tech right now,” said Nimit Maru, co-founder and CEO of the program called Fullstack Academy.

The demand for coding and cyber security related jobs is on the rise. These experts said there are thousands of web developer and cyber security jobs available in New Orleans and Baton Rouge right now. That’s why Maru brought his hands-on tech bootcamp to LSU.

“It was a no-brainer to partner with them to bring our coding and cyber security courses to Louisiana,” he said.

The first session of Fullstack Academy at LSU is a 26-week fully online bootcamp that you take in evenings and on weekends. So, with the part-time program, you can still have a life during the day and work toward a new career at night. The Fullstack-LSU partnership plans to offer full-time and in-person classes, too.

“This is perfect for job hunters, career changers, people who are looking for a change," Maru said.

IT beginners of any background can join the course. Maru promised the bootcamp provides tools for you to land a job in web and security engineering after the six months are up. That could mean a bigger paycheck for you.

“Our average students see somewhere around… the number is a little different between cyber security and web developer… but somewhere around 30 to 40 thousand dollars increase in their salary," Maru said.

No degree or university enrollment is required.

“This is for people who want to reskill, or retool, or people who want to upgrade,” said Lisa Verma. She’s the Senior Director of Professional Development and Community Programs at LSU. “They might be in the field, but not at this level, so this brings them to the level they need to be.”

As flagship school of Louisiana, LSU is excited to provide a program like this that helps contribute to the economy.

“We rely a lot on oil and gas, but if we can diversify the types of businesses and types of work we are doing in Louisiana, I think that will benefit the whole state,” said Verma.

The deadline to sign up for LSU’s first 26-week online course in cyber security is June 29. The deadline for the first coding course is July 6.

Due to popular demand, LSU will add full-time courses for coding and cyber security this summer, too.

