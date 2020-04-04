New Orleans Mayor Cantrell said the city should expect to see more deaths; masks for public recommended

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that five out of 100 people that have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, and people should expect to see more deaths.

“This virus has demonstrated that it is in control, not human beings. We cannot defy the laws of nature and expect to survive,” Cantrell said.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of New Orleans Health Department, said that the city is recommending people who need to go out into public should wear masks. Not the N95 masks, but the minimum protection masks that people commonly see on the street.

A medical monitoring site will be opened Monday for patients who are hospitalized but are not fragile and can be moved to the convention center.

Cantrell also stated fewer ventilators have been needed due to quality care but the numbers of cases, deaths and the death rate continue to rise.

Park facilities are closed, however recreation is important. The city asked people to stay in small groups. And people with medical conditions should stay home.

The city said logistics in the fight against COVID-19 are being headquartered at the convention center. But testing continues at the drive-thru site at UNO. More than 3.6% of residents have been tested.

At least 3,746 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orleans Parish with 148 deaths. The parish is the hardest hit in the state by the disease.

The New Orleans Police Department said 36 individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 118 NOPD employees have been impacted, meaning they have either come into contact with someone who is known to have tested positive for Covid-19, or have experienced flu-like symptoms and self-quarantined.

Of those employees, 30 have returned to work after taking precautionary measures.

These figures include commissioned officers, civilian employees, and recruits. Despite these numbers, NOPD operations have remained stable, a spokesperson with the department said.

City leaders have said people should call 211 for issues pertaining to the coronavirus

They say social distancing is paying off and it’s more important now than ever.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno says hospitals are holding strong as New Orleans sees the surge leaders anticipated.

They say there’s still a need for personal protective gear in hospitals and that will be ongoing.

The Smoothie King Center has now been turned into a receiving area for donations.

The convention center is also still on schedule to open with 1,000 beds, which is intended to free up hospital beds for the critically ill.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

