New Orleans St. Patrick's Day parade canceled

City of News Orleans officials say they are canceling all weekend events as the number of Louisiana residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus grew to three.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday events, including the Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade, have been canceled to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday two additional “presumptive positive” cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, a day after Louisiana announced its first case.

The governor's office says all three people live in the New Orleans area and are being kept in isolation.

Gov. Edwards has urged people to remain calm, but to take precautions.

