New Orleans extends stay-at-home order

The mayor of New Orleans has extended that city’s stay-at-home order through May 16, WWL-TV reports.

The order applies only to New Orleans.

WWL-TV reported that the mayor’s office noted the order can be lifted at any time should circumstances allow for it.

Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday, April 15 he has not made a decision yet about whether his statewide stay-at-home order will be extended beyond April 30.

The governor said he will need to balance “public health and safety on one hand with re-engaging the economy and getting people back to work on the other” in deciding what to do after April 30. He says the public will be informed of any changes to the order “several days before” the current one ends.

The current order, among other things, prohibits gatherings of more than ten people, limits restaurants to takeout or delivery only, and has shut down non-essential businesses including places like health clubs, hair salons, and most retails stores.

