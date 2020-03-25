New Orleans first responders struggle as personnel exposed to COVID-19, some test positive

First responders in New Orleans are starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five New Orleans Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police department.

The NOPD said Tuesday it has placed an additional 51 employees in self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

That number includes personnel who have either come into direct contact with someone who is infected, or someone showing flu-like symptoms.

Three employees have returned to work.

The New Orleans Fire Department said Monday that 54 firefighters have had contact with coronavirus.

The NOFD union leader Aaron Michler was one of those to tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the New Orleans EMS Exposure Task Force, out of 170 total employees, 94 have been exposed to COVID-19. They have lifted restrictions and added temporary help to aid with the number of calls they are getting.

Of the number who have been exposed, 28 have been forced to self-isolate.

