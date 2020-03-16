New Orleans is one of the areas with the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, analysis shows

New Orleans is experiencing one of the highest numbers of cases of COVID-19 per capita, based on an analysis of data across the country by WVUE.

Bourbon Street in New Orleans | Source: Lars Plougmann / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN

WVUE looked at county and parish level data of COVID-19 cases from states across the country. Among that data, we analyzed information from counties and parishes with a population of 100,000 or more and 10 or more positive COVID-19 cases. A few states did not disclose case counts on the county level.

During the coronavirus pandemic, national news reports have focused on so-called “hot spots” of cases near Seattle and New York City, but the cluster of cases in Southeast Louisiana ranks among those sites in most cases per capita (per 100,000 residents.

As of Monday afternoon, Orleans Parish had 94 cases, or 24 cases per 100,000 people. Based on WVUE′s analysis that is second in the country behind the cluster of cases in Snohomish County, Washington which on Monday afternoon reported 200 cases, or 24.5 cases per 100,000 people). The cluster of cases in Orleans Parish ranks just above Westchester County, New York which reports 196 cases, or 20.2 cases per 100,000 people.

“We continue to be and are increasingly concerned by the number of cases of COVID-19 that we’re seeing here in New Orleans," Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department Director, said. "There is substantial community spread that has already resulted in two deaths and it continues to appear that the rate of infection here is increasing much faster than even other cities in the U.S.”

The cluster in Southeast Louisiana is not just isolated to Orleans Parish, WVUE′s analysis shows Jefferson Parish ranks in the top 15 across the country in cases per capita. The latest complete count in Jefferson Parish had 16 confirmed cases which represents 3.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Data collection assistance provided by the Michael I. Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism at Indiana University.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.