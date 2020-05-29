New Orleans says it may lag behind the State when entering into Phase 2

New Orleans could wait a little longer to enter phase 2 of recovery. The City’s Health Department Director, Jennifer Avegno, M.D., says even if the Governor gives the go-ahead for the rest of the state in the next few weeks that could be premature for New Orleans.

During a data presentation at City Hall Friday, Avegno explained why that is.

“I want everybody to be aware of why we might be a little bit behind what they do. I think that’s a nola.com/Advocate picture, Pensacola Beach on Memorial Day, there is no social distancing, this kind of sight gives public health folks a whole lot of heart burn. I don’t know how many New Orleanians went to Pensacola Beach, Gulf Shores, Bay St. Louis but I know it was more than a few,” said Avegno."We know an event like this has the potential to spread wildly."

While Avegno says they're confident in the fact they haven't seen a big spike in new cases, she adds, New Orleans is only two weeks into phase 1 and the City needs more data to see what effects reopening and the Memorial Day holiday have had on the spread of Covid-19. The Mayor agrees.

“We have yet to see the impacts of our busy weekend of Memorial Day that just passed where we saw large gatherings throughout the city but mostly in surrounding areas and surrounding states that butt us. So, we of course are going to be looking at that data,” said New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

Avegno says when the City does enter into phase 2 it will be slow and measured.

"I don't want to give a timeline for phase 2. I am hopeful that it won't be long behind the State. If our numbers continue to trend, if we do not see huge spikes from Memorial Day or from increased nursing home testing that spills into the community or if any of our community sites do not show us a big spike," Avegno said.

