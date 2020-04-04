New Walmart policies: social distancing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When shoppers walk into their local Walmart, they may notice a few changes. These changes are part of the corporate policies Walmart put into place to encourage social distancing.

"I do agree with them," Lisa Dauzat, a shopper said. "We need to practice our social distancing."

The new policies aim to keep people a safe distance away from one another, as the entire world tries to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Walmart said, they will institute a one-way movement through their aisles using floor markers. Ultimately, preventing people from passing one another at close range.

"I asked the lady [a Walmart employee] how many people they are letting in today," Jeffrey Beck, a customer asked.

Policy change number two, according to the release Walmart will not allow any more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet. Do the math, and that's nearly a 260 people cap for a Super Walmart, like the one on Hwy 28.

"Yeah, other stores have been doing stuff like that too," Natalie Rinehart, a shopper said. "It does feel safer when stores have policies like that."

"They are thinking about their customers," Beck, followed-up saying. "Which is their safety, [and that] is great."

In the end, that's what it's all about, making sure everyone stays safe. CLICK HERE for information from Walmart.

