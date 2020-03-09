New legislation could help drop the high unemployment rate for military spouses

When it comes to residents in Vernon Parish, depending on who you ask, the answer may change.

"The biggest need of our district," State Representative Charles "Chuck" Owen said. "I would say finding to cut insurance."

Both members who represent district 30 in the state legislature agree "tort reform" will be at the top of the list.

"I think you'll see a big effort from all of the members of the senate focused on reducing that insurance cost," State senator, Mike Reese said.

The bill focuses on reducing the number of lawsuits filed against businesses. Hopefully, as a result, auto insurance rates will drop.

"We have loggers, truckers, [and] business owners who are being bled dry from high business rates," Rep. Owen said.

Another big topic for district 30, employment for military spouses.

"One of our areas of focus is going to be on military spouse professional licensure," Sen. Reese said.

According to the Department of Defense, the unemployment rate for military spouses is 24 percent, much higher than the general population.

"I am co-authoring legislation with Rep. Owen in this area," Sen. Reese said. "[We want to] streamline it and make it a similar process here that they experience in other states."

The new legislation would help spouses at Fort Polk use a professional license they acquired in another state, allowing them to get to work soon and helping drop the high unemployment rate for military spouses.

