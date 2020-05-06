New proposal could help La. teachers buy educational materials as distance learning continues

As distance learning continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new proposal could help Louisiana teachers buy educational materials.

A House panel agreed to create a special fund that would pay for educational products made for apps like Zoom and FaceTime. The money could also help teachers train with the new technology.

“This is something that we really need to look at in Louisiana and catch up with other states who have led the force in doing just this, because otherwise, our kids are going to be left behind even further,” said Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge.

School districts could also get as much as $50,000 each. The plan now heads to another committee for more debate.

