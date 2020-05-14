New testing site dates announced for Rapides Parish

The Louisiana Office of Public Health has announced dates for weekly, satellite testing sites for COVID-19 in Rapides Parish.

According to Dr. David Holcombe, testing will continue on Tuesdays at the Rapides Parish Coliseum from 9 a.m. until noon. However, there will be no testing on Thursdays like in previous weeks.

New Friday testing will occur at Frank O. Hunter Park on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria and Pineville High School at 1511 Line Street. Here are the dates:

Frank O. Hunter Park:

•May 15 from 9-12 noon.

•May 22 from 9-12 noon.

Pineville High School:

•May 29 from 9-12 noon.

•June 5 from 9-12 noon.

•June 13 from 9-12 noon.

Testing is for those that have COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, loss of smell, or even diarrhea) or those in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed as positive. You can also be in a high-risk group: over 65, hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, COPD, pregnant or other chronic diseases.

There is no out-of-pocket expense, but please bring a photo ID and insurance card (if available).

All results are called as soon as they are available and subsequently mailed to the home address for possible use with your doctor and employer.

