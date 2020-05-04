Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series

The Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.

Nicolas Cage will star in a TV miniseries based on the colorful wild animal owner made famous in the “Tiger King” docuseries.

The TV series is a first for Cage, who has played a range of characters in movies including “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Oscar.

Producers said the eight-part series will explore how an Oklahoma zoo owner named Joe Schreibvogel became the controversial Joe Exotic.

A network and air date for the series have yet to be determined.

Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series made its subject an object of fascination.

