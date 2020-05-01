Non-essential businesses in Cenla reopen for business, with changes

The governor's new stay at home order goes into effect today, but with a few changes. The new order allows most non-essential businesses to reopen, with no more than 10 people inside and with employees wearing face masks.

Many businesses in Cenla like The Wild Hare clothing boutique- shut down in mid-March due to the governor's initial stay at home order that closed non-essential businesses. "This was not a vacation for us. This was not enjoyable at all. We miss our customers. We miss everybody being able to come in and being normal,” says Hannah Lee. She adds, “"We are very excited to get back into the store and see our customers again, even though it is social distancing we're excited to be back.”

The new order that goes into effect today gives most non-essential businesses the option to reopen their doors, and the Wild Hare is one Cenla business that chose to start getting back to some semblance of normalcy. "We wanted to open our doors up so that our customers- our customers really wanted to come in the store and be able to try things on,” adds Lee.

Other business owners are choosing to ease back into business with the public, while the new stay at home order is still in effect. Southern Chic says their storefront will remain closed for now in an effort to keep themselves and customers safe, but that they've added VIP in store shopping appointments, in addition to their online shopping and curbside pickup. "There's just a lot of decisions that ultimately fall back to the business owner and we just decided that what we've been doing is working,” says owner Megan Lord.

"We feel like our local community is supporting our local businesses and we've been able to continue and we have great hope for when we can actually open our doors and be back in full swing,” she adds.

Mary Byrd at Kids B' Dazzled says that she doesn't want to have to turn people away from coming inside her store so she's taking just taking it outside for now. Byrd and her employees plan to serve customers while wearing masks and glove, for as long as the weather allows. "We're just going to adjust,” says Byrd. She adds, "People are so wanting to get out of the house."

This all comes as each business in Cenla tries to get back to their own, new normal.

"You just kind of have to roll with it and I'm not a quitter,” adds Byrd.

The governor's new stay at home order continues until May 15th. Personal care businesses like hair salons and entertainment businesses like movie theaters are still excluded from opening.

